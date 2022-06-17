Rico Nasty has shared an intense new track called ‘Black Punk’ – check it out below.

The new song follows the rapper’s recent single ‘Intrusive’ and is the latest material to hint at a follow-up to 2020 debut album ‘Nightmare Vacation’.

Speaking to Kerrang! about the song’s meaning, she said: “Being a black punk person, walking into certain rooms is very uncomfortable. People look at you like they’re fucking afraid of you. People count you out. People downplay you. People think you’re weird.

“This song is for my weirdos who resonate with that sense of alienation that comes with being just who you are. I thought it was very important to acknowledge my black people, because they’re just starting to get acknowledged in the punk space. It’s a calling for them.”

She added: “If you resonate with this song, you might want to come to a show and find more people like you so you don’t feel so alone when you’re walking through the hallways blasting this song.”

Listen to ‘Black Punk’ below:

Last year, the rapper teased that she’d be releasing a new project called ‘Rx’ but no further information has since been revealed.

Rico also teamed up with Doja Cat at Coachella this year, to perform the track ‘Tia Tamera’, a single taken from the deluxe version of Doja Cat’s debut album ‘Amala’.

In a four-star review of ‘Nightmare Vacation’, NME called it “a refreshingly liberating soundtrack to a year that has felt a little like the end of the world”.