Rico Nasty shares trailer for her debut album ‘Nightmare Vacation’

Rico Nasty has dropped a full length trailer for her forthcoming debut album ‘Nightmare Vacation’.

The two minute clip sees the Maryland rapper discussing how she feels about the album while different snippets of songs from the record play in the background. You can view the trailer below.

It comes after she recently shared new single ‘OHFR?’, earlier this month.

As well as ‘OHFR?’, the new album is set to feature previous singles ‘iPhone’, ‘Own It’ and ‘Don’t Like Me’.

Rico will release ‘Nightmare Vacation’ on December 4 via Atlantic, and the album is set to feature collaborations with the likes of Trippie Redd, Aminé, Gucci Mane and Don Toliver.

The latter two artists recently guested on Rico’s single ‘Don’t Like Me’.

It follows on from the success of her breakthrough mixtapes ‘Sugar Trap 2’ (2017) and ‘Nasty’ (2018), as well as her 2019 Kenny Beats collaboration ‘Anger Management’.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Rico described ‘Nightmare Vacation’ as sounding like “‘Sugar Trap’ on steroids” and admitted that she is “nervous” about releasing the album.

Explaining how she “really tried to perfect her craft” while writing and recording ‘Nightmare Vacation’, Rico added: “I made ‘Anger Management’ in a week. I made ‘Nasty’ and ‘Sugar Trap’ in around three months. I made ‘Tales Of Tacobella’ in a month – two, tops. I made this album in a year.

“I hope that I’m not one of the people that over-perfected it and took away what [the fans] enjoyed.”