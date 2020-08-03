Rico Nasty teases new single ‘IPHONE’ on social media

Rico Nasty has taken to Twitter to tease the upcoming release of a new single, ‘IPHONE’.

The tweet was posted last night (August 3) and includes a short video with the rapper saying in the caption “‘IPHONE’ is dropping next week ok bye”.

IPHONE is dropping next week ok bye pic.twitter.com/hUYh9FEMg4 — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) August 3, 2020

‘IPHONE’ will be the fifth single from Nasty this year, following ‘IDGAF’, ‘Popstar’ and ‘Lightning’.

Last month, Nasty also shared the track, ‘Dirty’, lifted from the soundtrack of the fourth season of HBO series Insecure. Listen to it below:

Nasty is set to release her debut full-length album this year, following a series of mixtapes and short releases, most recently, 2019’s ‘Anger Management’.

“I’ma just be real and say I hope you motherfuckers like it,” Rico told Dazed in a recent interview about the album.

“It’s not based on one aesthetic. I keep listening to it back to back to back, swapping out songs, pulling them back.”

Today’s announcement comes just after Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis took to social media to announce a forthcoming collaboration with Nasty, ‘Aqui Yo Mando’, due for release tomorrow (August 5).

The single, which also features Argentine rapper Cazzu, will mark Nasty’s first appearance on an official single this year, though she has contributed to the albums of Jessie Reyez, 100 gecs, KYLE and more thus far.