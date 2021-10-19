Ride announce ‘Nowhere’ 30th anniversary UK tour for 2022

Ride have announced details of a UK tour for 2022 to celebrate the recent 30th anniversary of their debut album ‘Nowhere’.

The record was originally released on October 15, 1990 via Creation Records and featured songs including ‘Vapour Trail’ and ‘Kaleidoscope’.

Following delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Ride will now celebrate 30 years of ‘Nowhere’ by heading out on the road in April 2022.

Kicking off in Sheffield on April 21, Ride will then play in Norwich, Oxford, Bristol, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester before concluding the tour in London on April 29.

Also for those asking: Nowhere and all the catalogue albums will be reissued by @wichitarecs next year 🔮 Sign up to Ride’s mailing list to hear more as and when >>> https://t.co/wlWGM73rER pic.twitter.com/8FgBGdFR9i — RIDE (@rideox4) October 18, 2021

See Ride’s upcoming UK tour dates below.

APRIL 2022

21 – Foundry, Sheffield

22 – Waterfront, Norwich

23 – O2 Academy, Oxford

24 – Marble Factory, Bristol

26 – SWG3, Glasgow

27 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

28 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

29 – The Roundhouse, London

Tickets for Ride’s ‘Nowhere’ 30th anniversary UK tour go on general sale this Friday (October 22) at 10am BST from here.

For the Manchester date, tickets will go on sale here. Oxford tickets will be available here.

Ride’s albums are set to be reissued by Wichita throughout 2022, with more details to follow.

Last week Ride’s Andy Bell released his debut album, ‘Pattern Recognition’, under his electronic alias GLOK.

“GLOK is all about the push and pull between electronic and psych in my music,” Bell said of the alter-ego in a statement earlier this year.

Prior to ‘Pattern Recognition’, Bell shared the GLOK track ‘Tories In Jail’, a collaboration with Daniel Avery, Roisin Murphy and Nitzer Ebb for a fundraiser for the Hackney pub The Gun Aid.