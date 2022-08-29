Ride to play ‘Nowhere’ in full on 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour

Ride have announced an Australasian tour for later this year, which will belatedly celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, ‘Nowhere’.

The six-date run will see Ride perform perform the album in its entirety, as they did across their native UK back in April. Those shows also saw the band perform a short set of assorted cuts from their other five albums – the most recent of which was 2019’s ‘This Is Not A Safe Place’.

The tour will begin at The Gov in Adelaide on Tuesday November 29, before the band play shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. The Australian tour will wrap up in Fremantle on Sunday December 4, with a sole New Zealand show set to take place at The Studio in Auckland on Tuesday December 6.

Tickets for all of the shows will go on sale at 9am local time this Friday (September 2), with an early bird pre-sale starting at the same time this Wednesday (August 31). Tickets for the Brisbane and Auckland shows can be found here, with ticketing details for all the rest of them available here. Furthermore, pre-sale info for the Australian shows is available here, while information for the Auckland gig is available here.

Ride released ‘Nowhere’ in October of 1990, and the album has since been cited as one of the greatest shoegaze albums of all time. In 2012, NME declared the album’s single ‘Vapour Trail’ to be the 81st best song of the 1990s.

Also in November, the band will release a 30th anniversary edition of ‘Nowhere’ – alongside new reissues of their first four EPs and 1992’s ‘Going Blank Again’ album. All six releases features reworked and remastered audio mixes, and will arrive on November 4 via Wichita Recordings.

Ride’s 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 29 – Kaurna/Adelaide, The Gov

Wednesday 30 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Forum

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 – Eora/Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Friday 2 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Sunday 4 – Walyalup/Fremantle, Freo Social

Tuesday 6 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, The Studio