Rihanna announces vinyl reissues of all eight studio albums

Rihanna has unveiled limited edition vinyl reissues for all eight of her studio albums as part of a new drop dubbed the ‘Rih-issue’ series.

Beginning with 2005’s ‘Music of the Sun’ and leading up to 2016’s ‘Anti’, each album comes in a unique vinyl colourway, and is bundled with either a shirt or hoodie that visually corresponds with the respective LP. Pre-orders are available here.

The singer announced the series on social media alongside a video demonstrating the different colour of each reissue. Watch that below:

the RIH 👏🏿 ISSUE 👏🏿 cop these limited edition color vinyl + exclusive merch sets before dey gon’ !!! pre-order now at https://t.co/hseweBVnhT pic.twitter.com/zi9rTnnOCB — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 4, 2021

Rihanna previously reissued her eight albums in 2016, when she released a 15-LP vinyl box set. It marked the first time ‘Music of the Sun’, 2009’s ‘Rated R’, 2010’s ‘Loud’, 2011’s ‘Talk That Talk’ and 2012’s ‘Unapologetic’ were available on vinyl.

Back in September, Rihanna told fans to expect a different sound from the singer when she releases her long-awaited ninth album – details of which are still relatively elusive.

“You’re not gonna expect what you hear, just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna’s not gonna be what you hear,” the singer told Associated Press while promoting her latest Savage X Fenty show.

“I’m really experimenting, and music is like fashion, you should be able to play, I should be able to wear whatever I want and I treat music the same way. So, I’m having fun, and it’s going to be completely different,” she explained.

Since releasing ‘Anti’ back in 2016, Rihanna has featured on numerous other artists’ songs, teaming up with Kendrick Lamar on ‘Loyalty’ and N.E.R.D. on ‘Lemon’ in 2017, and joining PartyNextDoor on last year’s ‘Believe It’.