Rihanna recruits A$AP Rocky and Lil Nas X for Fenty Skin campaign

Rihanna has officially announced the launch of her new skincare line, Fenty Beauty, by sharing a promotional video with a few familiar faces.

The one-minute video sees a diverse range of models, including A$AP Rocky, Lil Nas X and Rihanna herself, flaunt their natural beauty. The brand’s slogan of “the new culture of beauty” appears at the end.

Watch the Fenty Skin promo below:

Today (July 20), Rihanna explained more about the endeavour, saying “I’ve been working on [Fenty Skin] for over 2 years, perfecting formulas and creating packaging that is kind to our planet!! Formulas that work, and work well with makeup!!!”

“Everything starts with the foundation that is your skin and we all know how obsessed I am with beautiful, healthy skin- so whether you want to wear makeup, or no makeup at all, there’s always glowing skin underneath”

Rihanna has confirmed Fenty Skin is for all genders, stating “no matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin!” No details have been released yet as to what products are going to be available.

Rihanna took to Twitter last week to formally announce the skin care line, saying “Ima try my best to be humble about this but, [Fenty Skin] is coming July 31st exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM!! Y’all ain’t hear it from me”

She then quote retweeted fans past comments on the possibility of Fenty skin care, following the Fenty Beauty line, with some tweets dating back to 2017.

Whoever told you skincare has a gender, LIED to you! Hi Robyn! 😊 #FENTYSKIN https://t.co/wlDTNUnYvY — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 14, 2020

The true sin would be leaving my guys out! Not up in here! 😘 #FENTYSKIN https://t.co/0WY8DNKGgd — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 15, 2020

Fenty Beauty launched in 2017 with an industry-changing foundation that is available in 40 shades and 10 highlighters.

The Fenty empire has since expanded into a luxury fashion brand, Fenty, and lingerie Savage x Fenty.