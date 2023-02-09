Rihanna has already changed her Super Bowl Half Time show setlist 39 times

Rihanna has said she has already changed her Super Bowl Half Time show setlist 39 times.

As announced last year, the pop star will make her live comeback this Sunday (February 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.

The show will run 13 minutes, but Rihanna has a career that spans eight albums and 17 years.

“Some songs we have to lose because of that, and that’s going to be OK,” she told an Apple Music press conference ahead of the performance. “We did a pretty good job at narrowing it down. There’s probably been about 39 versions of the setlist right now. We’re on our 39th. Every little change counts.”

Other than a collaboration with DJ Khaled at the Grammys in 2018, the show will mark her first live appearance in almost seven years.

She added: “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. As scary as it was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for me to do this year. It’s important for my son to see that.”

Last month, Rihanna took to social media to share a teaser of her forthcoming performance.

In 2018, Rihanna was offered the chance to headline the 2019 Halftime Show. She turned the offer down in a bid to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who was the first NFL player to take a knee in protest against police brutality in 2016.