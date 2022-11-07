Rihanna on playing Super Bowl halftime show: “I have to live up to that challenge”

Rihanna has spoken about the “challenge” of performing at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, describing the honour as “an entertainer’s dream”.

Speaking to ET on the red carpet of her Savage X Fenty Show she said: “I can’t believe I even said yes. It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, ‘OK, I can’t take it back. Now, it’s like final’.”

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that,” she continued. “But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

“Nothing would have gotten me out of the house if it wasn’t a challenge like that,” she added. “You could get real comfortable being at home as a mom, [so this is] challenging myself to do something that I’ve never done before in my career. I have to live up to that challenge.”

While the singer is still keeping details under wraps, Rihanna promised the performance on February 12, 2023 will incorporate a lot of culture.

“I want to incorporate different aspects of entertainment and things that I just enjoy and bring it to the stage,” she said. “I want to celebrate the music that I’ve made.”

Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 drew criticism last week after it was revealed that Johnny Depp would feature as the “star moment”.

The star last month made her long-awaited return to music with ‘Lift Me Up’ from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Director Ryan Coogler said at a recent press event [via ScreenRant] that Rihanna wanted to contribute to the soundtrack “for Chad”.

Coogler said: “Look, Rihanna has given us a whole career and a whole catalog of music. And now she’s given us makeup and clothing, and I think the world would understand if she hung up her mic. I completely understand because I love her music so much, but I feel like she’s given all that you could ask for.