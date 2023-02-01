Rihanna reportedly files ‘Fenty Kids’ clothing line trademark

Rihanna has reportedly filed a trademark for a Fenty Kids clothing line.

Reports have indicated that the filing was made on January 20 for a clothing range that could include “infant wear, swimwear, hats, underwear, footwear, leggings, socks” as well as other babycare items such as bibs [via HotNewHipHop].

The filing of the trademark doesn’t necessarily guarantee that the singer is going to start a children’s clothing line, but if granted, the trademark will prevent other entities from using the name.

Rihanna has started various successful business endeavours under the Fenty name in the last few years, most notably Fenty Beauty. She also started a lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, which holds a runway show every year.

The artist is also set to make her live comeback later this month when she plays the Super Bowl halftime show, an opportunity which she has described as “an entertainer’s dream”. She will perform at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12 in her first show for five years. Her last live show was at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Back in January, she teased her performance on social media, in which the voices of fans asked her where she had been (in partial reference, perhaps, to her own 2011 single ‘Where Have You Been’).

Rihanna was previously offered the chance to headline the 2019 Halftime Show. She turned the offer down in a bid to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who was the first NFL player to take a knee in protest against police brutality in 2016.

