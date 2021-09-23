Rihanna says her new music is “completely different” to previous work

Rihanna has told fans to expect a completely different sound when she eventually releases her long-awaited ninth studio album.

The singer commented on the follow-up to ‘Anti’ while speaking to Associated Press about her latest Savage X Fenty show, which is set to air tomorrow (September 24) on Amazon Prime Video.

“You’re not gonna expect what you hear, just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna’s not gonna be what you hear,” she told AP.

“I’m really experimenting, and music is like fashion, you should be able to play, I should be able to wear whatever I want and I treat music the same way. So, I’m having fun, and it’s going to be completely different.”

Rihanna released ‘Anti’ back in 2016. NME gave the record three stars upon its release, labelling it “a defiantly bangerless take-me-seriously-as-an-artist album that reveals new charms every time you spin it”.

“It’s not quite the revelatory departure we might have hoped for, and has the rich but unfocused feel of something worked on perhaps too long with obsessive fervour, but it’s also subtle and interesting; an intriguing soundtrack to an era of change.”

Since releasing ‘Anti’, Rihanna hasn’t released any new solo music. However, she did feature on a 2020 single from Canadian artist PartyNextDoor, ‘Believe It’.

Earlier this month, Rihanna reportedly dropped a lawsuit against her father in which she accused him of using her name to make money, opting for an out-of-court settlement instead.