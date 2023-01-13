Rihanna shares teaser of Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna has teased her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show performance on social media – see what to expect below.

As announced last year, the pop star will make her live comeback on February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.

A month out from the performance, Rihanna took to social media this morning (January 13) to share a teaser of her performance.

“We’ve waited for you!” a fan says in the video, with another voice saying that it has been over 2,000 days since her last live performance.

“RiRi, where have you been?!” another voice then says over footage of Rihanna dancing, before she puts her fingers to her lips and a song begins to play.

See the teaser below.

In 2018, Rihanna was offered the chance to headline the 2019 Halftime Show. She turned the offer down in a bid to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who was the first NFL player to take a knee in protest against police brutality in 2016.

Notably, Rihanna hasn’t released an album since 2016, when she dropped her eighth studio album ‘Anti’. The artist hasn’t performed live since her appearance at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

“I can’t believe I even said yes,” she told ET last year. “It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, ‘OK, I can’t take it back. Now, it’s like final’.

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that,” she continued. “But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

Last year’s Super Bowl was headlined by Dr. Dre with special guest performers Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige.