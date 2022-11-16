Rihanna wants Beyonce on the runway in next Savage x Fenty fashion show

Rihanna has named Beyoncé as the person she’d most like to see on the runway for the next Savage x Fenty show.

After Volume 4 of the annual televised fashion show premiered on Amazon Prime last week, the singer looked back on the show and talked about its future in an interview with E! News.

“I mean, Beyoncé got body. That would just trump everything for me,” Rihanna said when asked who she wants to see on the catwalk in the future. Savage x Fenty has a history of putting A-List names on its runway, including Cindy Crawford, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne.

The two pop stars were often pitted against each other, with rumours of them feuding, in the early days of their respective careers.

This year’s Savage x Fenty show faced backlash after Johnny Depp was asked to walk the catwalk, following the controversial defamation case he won against his ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year. He was awarded $10 million (£8 million) in compensatory damages and $5 million (£4.2 million) in punitive damages by the jury, while Heard walked away with $2 million (£1.7 million) after the jury found that Depp had defamed her through his attorney.

Despite winning the highly publicised trial, Depp has been targeted online by some people who believe he emotionally and physically abused Heard, which he has continually denied. However, he did admit to drinking heavily during their relationship.

Years & Years‘ Olly Alexander said he would no longer wear Savage x Fenty after Depp’s appearance in the show was announced, expressing his disappointment on Twitter by sharing the news with the caption of a frowning face. He previously starred in one of the brand’s promotional campaigns, wearing a harness and underwear.