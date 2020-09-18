Rihanna’s fans call for singer to replace The Queen as Barbados’ head of state

The island’s government announced on Tuesday (September 15) that they plan to “fully leave” their “colonial past behind” in 2021, with the 94-year-old British monarch being removed as part of plans to break away from British rule.

A speech by Prime Minister Mia Mottley subsequently confirmed that the country will install a Barbadian head of state.

“This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving,” Mottley’s speech read.

Now, Rihanna’s fans are calling for the country’s most famous musical export to become the next leader.

Big up Barbados for this 🙌🏾🙌🏾🇧🇧🇧🇧 It’s time for the rightful queen to sit upon her throne @rihanna 👀😂 https://t.co/cWXuunOZne — Chase (@chasejedwards) September 15, 2020

Rihanna didn't release new music because she will be queen of Barbados when Queen Elizabeth will be out pic.twitter.com/6DwWaB3dUe — 𝕃𝕍𝕂𝔼 👽 (@LVKE_xx) September 18, 2020

make @rihanna the new head of state https://t.co/K8B8Wi19at — shakira law (@shakiraIaw) September 17, 2020

I’m calling it now. Rihanna for queen of Barbados! pic.twitter.com/8wv3h9j2eV — Pagan Trelawney GCVOIDGAF (@PaganTrelawney) September 16, 2020

“Barbados are removing the Queen as head of state: it’s make room for Rihanna isn’t it??,” one user wrote.

Another said: “Barbados is sound on the national question (And should make Rihanna, a true Bajan queen, head of state).”

“I’m calling it now. Rihanna for queen of Barbados!,” a third said.

Great now watch Rihanna become president of Barbados and adios R9 https://t.co/U5lgHJBQKp — stainer (fan acc) (@fentyvibesz) September 16, 2020

But others feared that any potential role could see further delays to Rihanna’s highly anticipated ninth album.

“Great now watch Rihanna become president of Barbados and adios R9,” one fan joked.

Journalist Ernest Owens added: “@rihanna gets this then we’ll never get a new album from her. But this would be great.”

.@rihanna gets this then we'll never get a new album from her. But this would be great.https://t.co/S3TuAcTXSa — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) September 16, 2020

While the prospect seems somewhat unlikely, fans can take comfort in knowing that Rihanna’s next album will be “worth the wait”.

Speaking with New! Magazine in a new interview, she said: “I’m always working on new music. Just because I haven’t released an album in a few years doesn’t mean I haven’t been working on it.

“I’m not just going to put music out because people are craving it. I’m going to make it worth the wait – and it will be worth the wait.”

Back in June, Megan Thee Stallion also teased that she wants to record a new collaboration with Rihanna.