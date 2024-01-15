Watch K-pop boyband RIIZE cover songs by SHINee and Lee Hyo-ri

Rookie K-pop boy band RIIZE recently performed covers of songs by SHINee and Lee Hyo-ri.

RIIZE recently made an appearance on veteran singer Lee Hyo-ri’s music talk show The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri’s Red Carpet. During their episode, the K-pop boyband serenaded Lee with a performance of fellow SM Entertainment group SHINee’s 2008 debut single ‘Replay’.

“Noona, you’re so pretty (Looking at her I go) / Crazy (Ha, but she’s tired of me now) / Replay, replay, replay,” they sang during the chorus, with some of the members getting up to dance to the choreography.

Elsewhere in the episode, members Anton and Sungchan also took a moment to pay homage to Lee with a cover of her debut single ‘10 Minutes’. Rearranged by Anton, their rendition is a stripped-down version of the iconic 2003 single.

Earlier this month, the rookie boyband made a comeback with their single ‘Love 119’. The song is the third in a string of singles RIIZE have released, following October 2023’s ‘Talk Saxy’ and their September 2023 debut track ‘Get A Guitar’.

The new release is also their first without original member Seunghan, who went on an indefinite hiatus from November 2023. At the time, their agency SM Entertainment shared that this was “related to his private matters that were recently leaked and distributed through online channels”.