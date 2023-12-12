RIIZE become Louis Vuitton’s newest house ambassadors

K-pop boyband RIIZE have been named the newest house ambassadors for French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

RIIZE and Louis Vuitton announced their new ambassador appointment on the boyband’s official Instagram page, featuring images of the group dressed in outfits that feature the luxury fashion house’s iconic monogram.

“Embodying the audacious spirit of the Maison, House Ambassadors RIIZE lend their bold attitude to the graphic pieces of Louis Vuitton menswear,” the brand said in its joint post with RIIZE.

Speaking of the ambassadorship in a statement to Women’s Wear Daily, Louis Vuitton said that “the group has garnered significant attention for its trendsetting and confident fashion style.”

“Their comfortable and liberating fashion choices have already piqued interest in the fashion world, and they are eagerly anticipating future collaborations and adventures with Louis Vuitton,” the company added.

In follow-up posts, Louis Vuitton also shared individual shots of six RIIZE members – Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee and Anton – as well as a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot.

RIIZE made their debut in September 2023 with ‘Get A Guitar’ as a seven-member group. However, Seunghan has since gone on an “indefinite” hiatus, one that is “related to his private matters that were recently leaked and distributed through online channels”.

Back in August 2023, Louis Vuitton also named Australian singer Felix Lee of K-pop boyband Stray Kids as a house ambassador. They follow South Korean celebrities such as actor Song Joong-ki, BTS member J-hope and girl group NewJeans.