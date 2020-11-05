Riley Pearce returns with optimistic new single ‘Electricity’

Alt-folk artist Riley Pearce is back with a new single, the wonderfully optimistic ‘Electricity’.

Released today (November 5), ‘Electricity’ is the first new material from the Melbourne singer-songwriter since the release of his fourth EP, ‘Maybe I Can Sleep It Off’. The EP hit shelves in September and featured the single, ‘Statue’.

In a press release, Pearce spoke of the inspiration behind the ambient new song, saying, “The song deals with life’s uncertainties a young couple face as they pursue their passions and careers.”

“My girlfriends and I have these dreams of one day owning a home and starting a family, but there’s a lot of uncertainty involved and a love of distance between ourselves now and reaching the eventual dream.

“The song is about being happy no matter where we land, with each other’s presence and being in this journey together.”

‘Electricity’ was released with an official music video. Watch it below.

Today’s single is the first cut from Pearce’s forthcoming EP, ‘Love and Other Stuff’, set for release on March 19 2021.

‘Love and Other Stuff’ will be Pearce’s fifth EP, following on from his debut EP ‘Outside The Lines’ in 2016, 2018’s ‘Eastbound’, 2019’s ‘The Landing Songs’ and the aforementioned ‘Maybe I Can Sleep It Off’.

‘Maybe I Can Sleep It Off’ was the troubadour’s second record of the year, following a five-track effort in January of live show recordings called ‘Acoustic’.

A descendent of September’s EP, ‘Love and Other Stuff’ sees Pearce ruminate on his love-hate relationship with nostalgia.