Riley Pearce shares new EP ‘Maybe I Can Sleep It Off’

Folk artist Riley Pearce has dropped his latest EP, titled ‘Maybe I Can Sleep It Off’, today (September 25).

The six-track EP features previously released cuts ‘Statue’, ‘Breathe & Release’ and ‘Ceramic Real Estate’, alongside new songs ‘Leap Year’, ‘Common Link’ and ‘Time’s Eyes’.

It was produced by Andy Lawson of Debaser Studios, known for his work with Tired Lion, Little Birdy, Eskimo Joe and more.

Listen to ‘Maybe I Can Sleep It Off’ below:

Speaking of the EP in a press release, Pearce explained the creative process he went through in putting it together.

“My relationship to my art is stronger than ever,” he said. “Often the music world can try to force you into something you’re not and for me, it’s always just been about writing the songs you feel like writing and creating something real.

“It was all about my relationship to my craft, and it forced me to look at how I write songs and what I really want to achieve going forward. It gave me a deeper respect for the great songwriters, storytellers and lyricists out there and made me excited about all the songs and stories I’m still yet to write.”

Pearce released his debut EP ‘Outside The Lines’ in 2016, followed by 2018’s ‘Eastbound’ and 2019’s ‘The Landing Songs’.

‘Maybe I Can Sleep It Off’ is his second EP offering this year, having dropped a five-tracker in January titled ‘Acoustic’, featuring live recordings from previous shows.