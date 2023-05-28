Rin McArdle and Georgia Maq go bush in moody new video for single ‘Something Blue’

Naarm/Melbourne-based indie artist Rin McArdle has shared a touching new single titled ‘Something Blue’, for which she’s linked up with Camp Cope frontwoman Georgia Maq.

In a press release, McArdle said of her choice to link up with Maq for the new tune: “It’s a really personal song so I wanted to get someone close to me to sing on it in a kind of conversational way. I thought Georgia would be perfect, our voices are quite different, there’s a contrast to them that I really like.”

Maq herself added: “Rin McArdle is such a thoughtful and smart songwriter, this song is so devastating and Rin delivers it in such a heartfelt and true way. I got so emotional when I first heard it. When she asked me to sing on it with her, I was so excited and honoured.

“Rin and I have shared stages for several years, from her being my ‘DJ’ during my solo performances to playing guitar and singing with Camp Cope, Rin makes every situation better just by being in it and I’m so lucky to call her my friend.”

‘Something Blue’ was shared with a music video directed by Louis Oliver Roach, which draws notable inspiration from Norwegian black metal band Immortal. Have a look at it below:

Also announced this week was McArdle’s self-titled debut album, which is due out independently on July 28. It was recorded with Camp Cope collaborator Sam Johnson, notably without demos as she improvised freely over four days of recording – a process she described as feeling “like splashing paint on a blank canvas”.

McArdle will perform songs from the record at a launch show for ‘Something Blue’, taking place at The Old Bar in Naarm on June 22. Tickets are on sale here.

You can see the cover art and tracklisting for McArdle’s self-titled album below, with pre-orders available here.

1. ‘Splinters’

2. ‘Something Blue’ (featuring Georgia Maq)

3. ‘October’

4. ‘Never Name’

5. ‘Perpetual Propensity’

6. ‘Chances’

7. ‘Famous’

8. ‘Another Word’