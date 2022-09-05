Rina Sawayama announces 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour dates

Rina Sawayama has announced her debut tour of Australia and New Zealand, locking in a slew of dates for 2023.

The British-Japanese pop sensation kicks off proceedings on January 9 in Auckalnd’s Powerstation. From there, she’ll head over to Australia for shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

All tour info can be found below. A Live Nation pre-sale begins at 9am AEST on Wednesday September 7, with general tickets going up for sale at 9am AEST this Friday September 9 – both can be found here.

It is currently unknown if more dates will be added in the coming weeks or months.

The tour announcement comes ahead of the release of Sawayama’s new album, ‘Hold The Girl’, due for release on Friday September 16.

From the album, Sawayama has released its title track, ‘This Hell’, ‘Catch Me In The Air’ and ‘Phantom’.

Upon the release of the latter single, the artist said: “I realised as an adult that I have spent my whole life pleasing other people and not realising it…

“Through the lyrics in the verse I’m trying to tell this story and then in the choruses I’m morning the loss of my real self.”

At this year’s BandLab NME Awards on March 2 at London’s O2 Brixton Academy, Sawayama won the award for Best Live Act Supported By Grolsch, beating out the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, IDLES, Tomorrow x Together. Later that night, she took to the stage to perform her single ‘XS’.

Rina Sawayama’s ‘Hold The Girl’ Tour 2023 dates are:

JANUARY

Monday 9 – Auckland, Powerstation

Thursday 12 – Sydney, Roundhouse

Friday 13 – Melbourne, Max Watts

Saturday 14 – Brisbane, The Triffid