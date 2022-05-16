Rina Sawayama announces new album ‘Hold The Girl’ and shares cinematic trailer

Rina Sawayama has announced plans to release a new album and teased the record with a short trailer – you can view it below.

Entitled ‘Hold The Girl’ the follow up to her debut, 2020’s ‘SAWAYAMA’, is set to drop on September 2.

It comes after she shared a series of banners and leaflets to fans featuring the words “Rina Is Going To Hell” before wiping and updating her Instagram page last week.

She also closed her final ‘Dynasty Tour’ show last Friday (13 May) at New York’s Terminal 5 by teasing a new song.

Now, she has shared a dramatic trailer which features snippets from her forthcoming record.

Hold The Girl

The new album

September 2 2022https://t.co/1r1X9PKSmk pic.twitter.com/nw59Im5ra4 — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) May 16, 2022

Reviewing her debut, NME awarded the record five stars and said it was a “deeply personal self-portrait that lays waste to genre constraints.”

Sawayama, meanwhile, performed as part of the BandLab NME Awards 2022 earlier in March, where she was also awarded the iconic middle finger for Best Live Act Supported By Grolsch.

In her acceptance speech, Sawayama spoke of how she posted an ad in the back of NME trying to get some bandmates when she was 15 years old. “Those bandmates didn’t exactly work out,” NME‘s Will Richards noted in his review of Sawayama’s performance, “but those joining her on stage tonight are a perfect fit.

“Everything revolves around Sawayama though, a genre-fusing, always surprising, boundary-breaking star of the future.”

She also recently teamed up with Brazilian singer-songwriter and world-renowned drag queen Pabllo Vittar on the single ‘Follow Me’.