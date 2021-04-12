News Music News

Rina Sawayama announces new Elton John-featuring version of ‘Chosen Family’

The 'Sawayama' track has been reworked to include piano and vocals from John

By Sam Moore
Elton John and Rina Sawayama
Elton John and Rina Sawayama (Picture: Press)

Rina Sawayama has announced the forthcoming release of a new version of her song ‘Chosen Family’, which features Elton John as a special guest.

The track originally featured on the artist’s debut album ‘Sawayama’, which came out back in April 2020.

A new rendition of ‘Chosen Family’ will be released on Wednesday (April 14), with the track set to premiere on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show at 5pm UK time before a video premiere follows at 6pm.

You can pre-save the song here, and listen to the original version of ‘Chosen Family’ below.

“It was such a joy and honour to rework ‘Chosen Family’ with the legendary Elton John,” Sawayama said in a statement. “The song means so much to both of us, and recording it together was such a special experience I will never forget. I got shivers when I heard his voice through the monitor and became emotional when he added the piano parts.

“Elton has been such a huge supporter from before the album, and when we finally met to record this song we clicked from the get go. I hope people can hear the magic!”

Sawayama will tour in the UK in November – you can see her upcoming tour dates below, and read about what other gigs and tours NME is looking forward to in the autumn here.

November
9 – Albert Hall, Manchester
11 – Beckett Students’ Union, Leeds
13 – SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow
15 – Institute, Birmingham
16 – Electric Brixton, London – SOLD OUT
17 – Roundhouse, London – SOLD OUT

