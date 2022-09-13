Rina Sawayama embraces her chaotic side on soaring new single ‘Hurricanes’

Rina Sawayama has shared the final preview of her imminent second album, ‘Hold The Girl’ – a soaring pop-rock anthem titled ‘Hurricanes’.

At face value, ‘Hurricanes’ is one of Sawayama’s most upbeat tracks, powering ahead with sharp drum fills, glittery atmospherics and driving electric guitars, over which the artist herself sings with an emphatic, energised gusto.

Its lyrics paint a more melancholic picture, though, as Sawayama sings in the first verse: “April showers finally making way for warmer weather / But yet I still feel the same / Doing yoga just to feel untethered / But my mind keeps running away.”

Have a listen to ‘Hurricanes’ below:

‘Hurricanes’ is the fifth single to come from ‘Hold The Girl’, following the May release of ‘This Hell’, June’s ‘Catch Me In The Air’, the title track in July and ‘Phantom’ last month. The album itself – said to be inspired by the “fake stories” on Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ – will be out this Friday (September 16) via Dirty Hit.

Sawayama will tour ‘Hold The Girl’ in October, starting with a run of shows across the UK and Ireland. She’ll then embark on a US tour in November.

Earlier this month, Sawayama assured fans that her single ‘This Hell’ received “the blessing of ABBA”, following concerns it too closely mirrored one of the latter band’s biggest hits.