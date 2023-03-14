Rina Sawayama performs at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars party

Rina Sawayama performed at Elton John‘s Oscars viewing party in Los Angeles, California last weekend – watch the footage below.

John has held the annual invite-only event for the last 30 years in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which he launched in 1992. Funds are raised through high-price tickets and a celebrity auction.

Footage has since emerged of Sawayama performing the ‘Hold The Girl’ tracks ‘This Hell’ and ‘Catch Me In The Air’ at the 2023 party. In another clip, the singer-songwriter praises Everything Everywhere All At Once after the film bagged seven Oscars.

Advertisement

“I had a little cry backstage because I was watching the Best Actress [award, won by Michelle Yeoh] and Best Movie get announced,” Sawayama tells the audience. “And as a queer Asian woman myself, to see a movie like Everything Everywhere All At Once and an actor like [Yeoh] be finally celebrated is so fantastic.”

She continues: “So tonight I’m here to entertain you, and entertain you enough so that you all spread yourself wide. So you all spread your wallets open wide. Because tonight we’re celebrating but we’re also raising a lot of money.”

Held at West Hollywood Park, John’s Oscars party also included special guests Eric McCormack and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. John and his husband David Furnish, meanwhile, served as hosts.

Check out a range of videos and images below.

Rina Sawayama performando ‘Catch Me In The Air’ na #Oscars Viewing Party da Elton John AIDS Foundation. pic.twitter.com/alOBeH1oVX — Rina Sawayama Brasil (@rinasawayamabr) March 13, 2023

Rina Sawayama e Elton John performando ‘Chosen Family’ na #Oscars Viewing Party da Elton John AIDS Foundation. pic.twitter.com/NhHchyw8f1 — Rina Sawayama Brasil (@rinasawayamabr) March 13, 2023

Advertisement

Such an honor to perform at the #EJAFOscars viewing party to celebrate an incredible night at the Oscar’s as well as raise lots of money for a cause that is so close to my heart! Thank you @eltonofficial, David Furnish, and @ejaf for having me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yy6bjM6Alh — RINA SLAYWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) March 14, 2023

John and Sawayama struck up a friendship after the former praised the latter’s 2020 debut album ‘Sawayama’ on his Apple Music radio show, saying it was his favourite record of the year. The pair went on to collaborate on a reworked version of Sawayama’s song ‘Chosen Family’ in 2021.

Speaking to NME last September, the singer revealed that John had offered her some “great advice” regarding some unreleased music.

John said in a previous statement that he was “overjoyed to be reuniting with old and new friends” at his 2023 Oscars viewing party.

“I am so appreciative of every attendee, donor and sponsor who continues to support the Foundation’s work across the globe in the fight to end AIDS,” he added. “With such meaningful generosity, we can make a healthier and more inclusive world.”

Sawayama tweeted: “Beyond excited to be performing at #EJAFOscars on March 12 in support of @ejaf.

“Founded by my wonderful friend @eltonofficial, they’re on an incredibly important mission to end HIV stigma and inequalities around the world, and to spread more love and compassion.”

You can catch up with all the winners from the Oscars 2023 here.