Rina Sawayama releases new track, ‘Bad Friend’

Rina Sawayama has shared a new song titled ‘Bad Friend’. She has also announced a handful of new UK and North American tour dates.

The release of ‘Bad Friend’ comes with an accompanying karaoke video. The photos in the clip are from the actual 2012 trip to Tokyo the song is about, Sawayama revealed on Twitter.

Watch it below:

The track follows a string of releases by Sawayama – including ‘Chosen Family’, ‘XS’, ‘Comme Des Garçons‘, and ‘STFU!’ – in the lead-up to the release of her forthcoming debut album, ‘SAWAYAMA’, on this Friday, April 17.

The artist has also unveiled new tour dates to celebrate the release of ‘SAWAYAMA’. Her UK tour dates were originally slated for May, but have since been pushed back to September. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new dates. After touring the UK, she will head to North America. Find the full list of new tour dates below.

‘SAWAYAMA’ will be the artist’s debut on the Dirty Hit label. In her recent cover interview, Sawayama told NME about the experience of being an independent artist signing to a label, instead of releasing an album on your own.

“You’re essentially a business owner. You have to do everything. And it’s kind of like any business – unless you get investment, you can’t grow,” she said in March. “I kind of felt I was hitting a wall [without a deal]. Things were going well, but I need the album to just be like – boom!”

Rina Sawayama’s new 2020 tour dates are:

Glasgow, King Tuts (September 20)

Manchester, Gorilla (22)

Birmingham, O2 Institute3 (23)

London, Electric Brixton (24)

Los Angeles, Regent Theater (October 28)

San Francisco, Great American Music Hall (30)

Portland, Holocene (November 1)

Seattle, Neumos (2)

Minneapolis, TBC (7)

Chicago, Bottom Lounge (8)

Toronto, Mod Club (10)

Washington, Union Stage (12)

Philadelphia, TBC (TBC)

Boston, The Sinclair (15)

New York, Webster Hall (16)