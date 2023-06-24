Rina Sawayama seems to call out Matty Healy during Glastonbury set

Rina Sawayama may have dedicated her track, ‘STFU’ to Matty Healy, during her Glastonbury set today (June 24) at the festival’s Woodsies Stage.

“Tonight this goes out to a white man that watches ‘Ghetto Gaggers’ [porn] and mocks Asian people on a podcast,” she told the crowd, adding, “He also owns my masters. I’ve had enough.” Watch a clip from her performance below.

Sawayama is signed to Dirty Hit, which is owned by Jamie Oborne of The 1975. Healy was a director at the company, but stepped down from that role back in April.

Earlier this year, Healy faced controversy for an episode of The Adam Friedland podcast he guested on in February. In it, he made various inflammatory comments about women and discussed how he believes Harry Styles “gets a pass” on criticism over alleged “queer-baiting”. Friedland and co-host Nick Mullen then discussed Ice Spice’s heritage, debating whether she has Hawaiian, Inuit or Chinese, before impersonating the accents of those countries and regions.

Later, Healy told the New York Times that the podcast controversy “actually doesn’t matter”. He continued: “Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy’.”

omfg i love her pic.twitter.com/DxR1O8rAle — hev ✮ (@HURRICANESRINA) June 24, 2023

Following her performance of ‘STFU’ the pop star covered Limp Bizkit‘s ‘Break Stuff’.

Elsewhere at Glastonbury, Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton joined Max Richter on stage – but a man attempted to interrupt their set with a naked protest.

Yesterday (June 23) mystery band The Churnups were revealed to be the Foo Fighters, who took the Pyramid Stage for a one-hour performance. During the set, frontman Dave Grohl was also joined by his daughter Violet to perform ‘Show Me How’ from recent album ‘But Here We Are‘.

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.