Rina Sawayama shares Bree Runway remix of ‘XS’

Rina Sawayama has shared a new rendition of her track ‘XS’, remixed by fellow London artist Bree Runway.
‘XS’ was first released by Sawayama in March, ahead of the release of her self-titled debut album. At the time, the singer-songwriter said the track “mocks capitalism in a sinking world”.
“Given that we all know global climate change is accelerating and human extinction is a very real possibility within our lifetime it seemed hilarious to me that brands were still coming out with new makeup palettes every month and public figures were doing a gigantic house tour of their gated property in Calabasas in the same week as doing a ‘sad about Australian wildfires’ Instagram post,” she said in a statement.
Listen to the remix below:
Bree Runway released her second EP, ‘Be Runway’ last year. In an interview with NME, she said she’s considering releasing two more EPs before putting together an album.
- READ MORE: Bree Runway: Meet the Missy Elliott-approved rising star whose fearless pop is challenging colourism
‘Sawayama’ was released back in April. The record earned a five-star review from NME, which said, “Sawayama creates an expansive musical account of her personal history, all bolstered by her impressive experimental song-writing techniques. And on top of that, she’s somehow managed to make nu-metal sound effortlessly cool.”