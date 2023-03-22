Rina Sawayama shares cutting new song from ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ soundtrack

Rina Sawayama has shared a new song from the John Wick: Chapter 4 soundtrack ahead of the film’s arrival in cinemas on Friday (March 24).

The song is called ‘Eye For An Eye’ and was produced and co-written by Tyler Bates, who has composed the scores for all four John Wick films. Lyrically, it speaks of revenge: “An eye for an eye, a life for a life/ I’ll see you in hell on the other side,” Sawayama sings.

Sawayama also makes her acting debut in the film, in which she plays Akira, the concierge of the Osaka Continental and the daughter of John Wick’s (Keanu Reaves) ally Koji (Hiroyuki Sanada).

Check out ‘Eye For An Eye’ below:

Speaking to NME for the Big Read cover story in September, Sawayama spoke about scoring the role. “My team are all just so shook by the idea that we even got offered John Wick, so I think… none of us really know what’s gonna happen,” she said. “We’re just like, ‘What does happen to people in movies?’”

Of the film itself, the musician described it as “amazing”, and added she was “so excited for people to see it in the cinema, because it’s definitely, 100 per cent the best John Wick that’s ever been, and I’m not being biased, like honestly, the scale is insane this time”.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is already receiving rave reviews from critics ahead of its release, having been already described as “phenomenal”, “epic”, and “one of the greatest action movies ever made”.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Chapter 4 doesn’t exude the wheel-spinning cynicism of a forever franchise. Stahelski may traffic in excess, but at least he understands it: how choreography, performance and style can make over-the-top spectacle cohere into pleasurably overwhelming action fizz, rather than congealing into a sweaty special effects overload. He also gets that after 169 minutes, some degree of closure is appreciated. There may well be a John Wick: Chapter 5, but Chapter 4 still feels like a movie giving its all.”