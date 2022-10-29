Rina Sawayama shares ‘Frankenstein’ video and European tour dates

Rina Sawayama has shared a new video for her single ‘Frankenstein’ and announced a headline tour of Europe for 2023.

The singer released new album ‘Hold The Girl’ last month via Dirty Hit, and finished up a UK and Ireland headline tour this week at London’s Brixton Academy.

With dates already announced for the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, Sawayama has now confirmed that she will bring the ‘Hold The Girl’ tour to mainland Europe next February.

The gigs will begin in Brussels on February 14, running through until the end of the month when the tour will wrap up with a gig in Oslo.

Watch Rina Sawayama’s new ‘Frankenstein’ video and see the full list of 2023 European tour dates below.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, November 4 at 10am local time here after a pre-sale on October 31 (also at 10am local time).

Rina Sawayama 2023 European tour dates:

FEBRUARY 2023

14 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

15 – Paris, Olympia

16 – Zurich, Volkshaus

18 – Milan, Fabrique

19 – Munich, Muffathalle

21 – Utrecht, Tivoli Vrendenburg

23 – Warsaw, Stodola

24 – Berlin, Huxley’s Neue Welt

26 – Stockholm, Berns

27 – Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall

On her recent UK and Ireland tour, Sawayama partnered with charity The Trussell Trust, who support a nationwide network of food banks and provide emergency food and support to people in need.

Sawayama said: “I’m sure you’re all aware but the cost of living is increasing so much at the moment, and people are struggling to pay for essential things like heating and food. No one should have to worry about whether they can afford to eat or not.

“That’s why I’m partnering with the Trussell Trust for my UK and Ireland tour this month, supporting food banks as they provide a lifeline to people during this crisis.”

Sawayama follows a number of other artists who have pledged to help fans during the cost of living crisis. Back in February, Bad Boy Chiller Crew launched a new ‘fans for foodbanks’ scheme at their gigs.