Ringo Starr announces new EP ‘Change the World’, releases lead track

Sir Ringo Starr has announced the forthcoming release of a new EP, ‘Change The World’.

As with Starr’s ‘Zoom In’ EP – which dropped in March this year – the ‘Change The World’ tracks have been recorded at Starr’s Roccabella West studio, with The Beatles legend revealing he’s invited some “new friends” to be involved with the release.

“I’ve been saying I only want to release EPs at this point and this is the next one,” Starr said. “What a blessing it’s been during this year to have a studio here at home and be able to collaborate with so many great musicians, some I’ve worked with before and some new friends.”

The four-track offering includes lead single ‘Let’s Change the World’ written by Toto members Joseph Williams and Steve Lukather, who both perform on the track.

Listen to it below:

Starr also worked on ‘Change the World’ with hitmaker Linda Perry for the first time, who wrote and performs on ‘Coming Undone’, also featuring Trombone Shorty.

Starr’s take on the 1955 classic ‘Rock Around the Clock’, popularised by Bill Haley and His Comets, features guitarist Joe Walsh.

Though the 81-year-old icon has released 20 solo studio albums, ‘Change The World’ will only be his third EP, the first being ‘4-Starr Collection’ released back in 1995.

‘Change the World’ is set for release on September 24, available on CD, cassette and digitally.

‘Zoom In’ received a three-star review from NME upon its release, who described it as “a socially distanced knees-up to break the lockdown blues”.

“‘Zoom In’ is the aural equivalent of wishing somebody a ‘Happy Hump Day!’ over email, while wearing a daft grin. For all its flaws, this is a hard record to hate.”