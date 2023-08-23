Ringo Starr announces new EP, featuring contributions from Paul McCartney

Ringo Starr has announced details of a new EP, which features contributions from former Beatles bandmate, Paul McCartney.

Titled ‘Rewind Forward’, the upcoming EP will be Starr’s fourth in three years, and features an impressive name of famous faces from across the rock scene.

Set for release on October 13, the EP consists of just four songs. In the run-up to the release, Starr will be sharing the title track with fans this Friday (August 25).

“‘Rewind Forward’ was something I said out of the blue,” Starr said, discussing the title in a press release (via Ultimate Classic Rock).

“It’s just one of those lines like ‘A Hard Day’s Night’. It just came to me. But it doesn’t really make sense…” he continued. “I was trying to explain it to myself and the best I can tell you about what it means is: Sometimes when you want to go forward you have to go back first.”

The singer, songwriter and drummer co-wrote the forthcoming title track with engineer Bruce Sugar – who he has worked alongside over various other EPs – and the rest of the release features collaborations from a slew of his “old and new” friends.

McCartney wrote the track ‘Feeling The Sunlight’, which appears as the second of the four tracks, and former Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench wrote the closing track ‘Miss Jean’.

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather – who is also a member of Starr’s All Starr Band – wrote “Shadows on the Wall” along with Toto singer Joseph Williams.

Contributions also come from guitarist, singer, songwriter and former Eagles member Joe Walsh, as well as from Steve Dudas, Lance Morrison, Matt Bissonnette, Torrance Klein, Weston Wilson, Kipp Lennon and Marky Lennon.

All songs were recorded at Ringo’s home studio in Los Angeles except ‘Feeling the Sunlight’, which was largely recorded in the UK. You can pre-order ‘Rewind Forward’ here, and check out the tracklist for the EP below.

The ‘Rewind Forward’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Shadows on the Wall’

2. ‘Feeling the Sunlight’

3. ‘Rewind Forward’

4. ‘Miss Jean’

The upcoming release follows on from the multiple EPs that Starr has released over the past three years. These include ‘Zoom In’ and ‘Change The World’, which were both shared in 2021, and ‘EP3’, which the musician shared last September.

The release date of ‘Rewind Forward’ also arrives on the final day of his All Starr Band’s forthcoming tour of the US, which kicks off in Nevada on September 15 and ends with a show in Oklahoma. Find remaining tickets here.

The EP isn’t the first time that Starr has joined forces with McCartney this year.

Earlier this month, the two collaborated on Dolly Parton’s cover of the iconic Beatles track ‘Let It Be’ – recorded for her upcoming rock album ‘Rockstar’. Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton also star on the track, and the album will mark her 49th solo LP.

Last month, Starr also shared his thoughts on the upcoming “Last” Beatles song, which has been created by McCartney using help from artificial intelligence. “It’s not down to AI. It’s not like we’re pretending anything. That is actually John’s voice, Paul’s voice and bass playing, George [Harrison] on rhythm guitar and me on drums,” he said.

“The two things that are new are Paul’s bass and me on drums… I really worked at it just months ago here. And it works,” he added. “It’s a beautiful song. You know, for all the madness going on around it, it’s still a beautiful track. And our last track.”