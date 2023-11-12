Ringo Starr reacts to “incredible” news that The Beatles are Number One

Ringo Starr has shared his reaction to The Beatles hitting Number One in the charts.

The band recently announced their single ‘Now And Then‘, the last track to feature all four Beatles members. The song stems from a demo tape recorded by the late John Lennon. The Beatles used AI to complete the song, and waited nearly “a quarter of a century” to have the technology to finish ‘Now And Then’.

‘Now And Then’, which was released November 2, has topped the UK Charts 60 years after their first Number One. It is the band’s 18th Number One single, with the last being 1969’s ‘The Ballad Of John And Yoko’.

Yesterday (November 11), drummer Starr took to Twitter to react to the news.

“What’s happening it’s all happening number one in England UK incredible a few more facts will come on the screen” he wrote, attaching a video to his tweet. “Peace and love everybody. It’s a beautiful day.”

A video set to ‘Now And Then’ showed a slideshow of photos with some more impressive statistics: “Beatlemania is BACK”.

The video claims that ‘Now And Then’ is the fastest-selling single of 2023 and fastest-selling vinyl single of the century. It also claims the song had the biggest one week physical sales in almost a decade, and it has the most streams in a week of any Beatles song ever.

Just a few days ago, Starr revealed that he didn’t think the band would last during the early days of the group: “When we started, we thought that, maybe, we’d have ten years.” He also said that he predicted that as he saw it as “the maximum span for a rock’n’roll group” at the time.

“None of us thought it would last a week!” he said. “Paul was going to write, I was going to open a hairdresser’s, George would get a garage. But it went on and then it ended. And at the right time, I think. But, you know, that didn’t stop us playing with each other.”

The band have also released new expanded editions of ‘1962-1966 (The Red Album)’ and ‘1967-1970 (The Blue Album)’, mixed in stereo and Dolby, this Friday (November 10).