Ringo Starr hails Billie Eilish as an “incredible musician”

Ringo Starr has hailed Billie Eilish, calling the singer an “incredible musician”.

Starr presented Eilish with the award for Record Of The Year for ‘Everything I Wanted’ at the Grammys 2021 on Sunday (March 14) after she beat Megan Thee Stallion to the gong.

Speaking about the singer on a Zoom Q&A ahead of the release of his forthcoming ‘Zoom In’ EP, Starr said: “It was a great pleasure for me to do the Grammys on Sunday and presenting the Best Record to Billie Eilish who I think is just incredible, and Finneas who came through for me on my EP. It was great to meet her and musically she’s great. She’s a beautiful human being.”

When Eilish was named as the winner, she honoured Megan in her speech. “This is really embarrassing for me,” she began, addressing the rapper. “I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this but then I was like ‘there’s no way they’re gonna choose me’. I was like, ‘it’s hers!’ You deserve this.

“You had a year that I think is incomparable. You are a queen. I wanna cry thinking about how much I love you. You’re so beautiful, you’re so talented. You deserve everything in the world. I think about you constantly. I root for you always. You deserve it, honestly. Genuinely, this goes to her.”

The star also won the award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for her Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’. At the start of the main ceremony, Eilish performed ‘Everything I Wanted’ from on top of a car.

This comes after fellow former Beatle Paul McCartney described Eilish as “very special“.

The digital press conference also saw Starr criticise the 1970 Beatles documentary Let It Be for being “too miserable”. This comes ahead of a new film helmed by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson – who took over 56 hours of footage from that era and made it into the forthcoming The Beatles: Get Back documentary.

Starr meanwhile releases his five track ‘Zoom In’ EP which is out today (March 19). It was recorded at Starr’s home studio between April and October in 2020, featuring contributions from McCartney, Dave Grohl, Finneas, Sheryl Crow, Jenny Lewis, Lenny Kravitz, Chris Stapleton and Corinne Bailey Rae.