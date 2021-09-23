Ringo Starr says he will miss “beautiful human being” Charlie Watts

Ringo Starr has paid tribute to late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, calling him a “beautiful human being.”

Watts died last month (August 24) at the age of 80. The drummer had undergone an undisclosed medical procedure in the weeks before his death, which had caused him to pull out of the Stones’ upcoming US tour.

Upon the news of Watts’ death, Stones members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all shared tributes on social media, with the latter simply writing: “I love you my fellow Gemini ~ I will dearly miss you ~ you are the best”.

Now, The Beatles‘ drummer has become the latest big name to share his memories of Watts. “Yeah, we will miss Charlie,” Starr said in a press conference promoting his upcoming EP ‘Change The World’ (via Contact Music).

“He was a beautiful human being. He was like The Quiet Man…

“Me and Charlie, we hung out,” Ringo added. “It’s not liked we lived together, we lived close in London, or we’d find ourselves at dinner or a gig.”

Watts was laid to rest during a “modest” funeral in Devon last month, his former tour manager recently revealed.

Sam Cutler, who first worked with Watts in the 1960s, detailed the small ceremony, saying the “lack of fuss” suited the notoriously fame-shy drummer.