Ringo Starr sends “peace, love and continuous support” to Black Lives Matter protestors

Ringo Starr has spoken out about the wave of Black Lives Matter protests around the world, saying he is sending “peace, love and continuous support” to them.

The Beatles drummer referenced his bandmate Paul McCartney’s own message, which was shared yesterday (June 5), in his tweet.

“As my brother Paul said The Beatles always stood for equal rights&justice and I’ve never stopped working for peace&love ever since,” he wrote. “I send my peace love&continuous support to everyone marching & speaking up for justice & a better world.” See the post below.

As my brother Paul said The Beatles always stood for equal rights&justice and I’ve never stopped working for peace&love ever since. #blacklivesmatter,#peaceispossible-I send my peace love&continuous support to everyone marching & speaking up for justice & a better world 😎✌️🌟❤️ pic.twitter.com/YNznLJGeV4 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) June 6, 2020

McCartney’s message called on fans to “learn more, listen more, talk more, educate ourselves and, above all, take action”. He also reflected on a Beatles show in Jacksonville in 1964 that was meant to have a segregated audience and the band’s response when they found out.

He also called for justice for George Floyd’s family and “for all those who have died and suffered”. “Saying nothing is not an option,” he added.

The protests that are continuing across the US and around the world were sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was killed when a police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine-minutes and ignored the man’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe.

The officer responsible, Derek Chauvin, has since been sacked and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers involved in the arrest have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Protestors are also calling for justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT who was fatally shot by police after they broke down her door with a battering ram. Stars including Solange, Selena Gomez and Megan Thee Stallion paid tribute to her yesterday, on what would have been her 27th birthday.