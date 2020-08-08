Rings Around Saturn debuts Cactus Head moniker with new album ‘Delatite Odyssey’

Melbourne producer Rory McPike, known best for his work as Rings Around Saturn, has a new alias: Cactus Head.

It’s a significant departure from McPike’s usual modular synthesiser-driven sound, introducing filtered guitar riffs and ’80s drum machines in what label OTIS has dubbed “mid-fi”.

McPike told Resident Adviser that Cactus Head “aims to capture feelings of late summer afternoons spent hanging out at the beach and in the deep suburbs getting up to no good”.

Cactus Head shared its debut project, ‘Delatite Odyssey’, yesterday (August 7) in time for Bandcamp Friday. You can stream and purchase it below, with a limited run of 50 cassettes available.

McPike has also shared a video for ‘Trailing Lights’ which he filmed with his housemate Nick Perry during lockdown – watch it below:

‘Delatite Odyssey’ arrives via label OTIS records. In a note written alongside the record, the label said the project was “gifted to us as a thank you for housing the key members of the band while they were passing through Sydney, playing in different projects”.

“Here at OTIS, James Pants is our Bruno Mars and Cactus Head is fast becoming our Ariana Grande,” they wrote.

The tracklist of ‘Delatite Odyssey’ is:

1. ‘Delatite Odyssey’

2. ‘Trailing Lights’

3. ‘April Fool’

4. ‘Elevate’

5. ‘Floor Thomas’

6. ‘Sunbaker’

7. ‘Red Bluff’

8. ‘Blank Vandal’

9. ‘Riptide’

10. ‘Bronze Cove’