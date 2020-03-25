Rings Around Saturn shares two new songs on Bandcamp

Melbourne producer Rings Around Saturn has shared two songs on Bandcamp, ‘DeepNote’ and ‘Flug Bass’, after polling fans on social media. Both tracks are available on a pay-what-you-want basis.

The electronic artist – real name Rory McPike – first shared an EP entitled ‘[RC​-​07] PROMIX01’ last week, timed for the platform’s move to donate 100% of revenue to artists on March 20. Yesterday (March 24), it was revealed musicians made more than $7 million AUD (over $4 million USD).

Per McPike’s Facebook, the EP was cobbled together from “bits that were cut from releases because we had enough music already or it just slightly different fit to the vibes or they are songs from live sets from the last 2 years”.

The producer wrote on Facebook he was “totally taken aback” by the response ‘[RC​-​07] PROMIX01’ received upon release.

“[It’s] enough sales to make me uncomfortable and its (sic) motivated me to aim to get an EP or release of sorts up every month or so until I either run out of tracks or this pandemic passes so thank you all so much!” he wrote.

He polled fans as to what kind of songs they wanted him to release for free, before ultimately choosing ‘DeepNote’, a UK Garage inspired track, and ‘Flug Bass’, a track he said was inspired by Aphex Twin’s Analord moniker.

Listen to both songs below.

<a href="http://rings-around-saturn.bandcamp.com/album/rc-075-deepnote">[RC-07.5] DeepNote by Rings Around Saturn</a>

McPike also contributed as Rings Around Saturn to If-Only’s ‘Big Material’ compilation last week, raising money for London-based charity Stonewall Housing.