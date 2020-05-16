RINI releases passionate new single ‘Bedtime Story’

Melbourne R&B artist RINI has shared his latest single, entitled ‘Bedtime Story’.

RINI – real name Justerini Sandoval – said the song revolves around themes of love and passion. “This is the most exciting part of every relationship,” he said in a press statement.

“The part where both parties are ready to take it to the next level and be as close as physically possible. This is also the part of the relationship where it can be a little bit daunting as it may be a feeling that they’ve never experienced before.”

‘Bedtime Story’ trails a string of singles from Sandoval, including ‘My Favourite Clothes’ in December last year, and 2018’s ‘Aphrodite’, which appeared on his ‘After the Sun’ EP.

Sandoval embarked on a nation-wide tour in support of its launch last year, including several sold-out shows across its tenure.

Sandoval’s first body of work was his eponymous project, ‘RINI’, which featured JSPA, Nasty Mars, Olivia Escuyos and RMR Productions. To date, the singer and multi-instrumentalist has garnered close to 39million streams worldwide.

While there are currently no official announcements for an upcoming EP or album, RINI and his team promise more updates will follow soon.