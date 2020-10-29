RINSE announces debut EP, drops ‘Back Into Your Arms’ featuring Hatchie

RINSE — the alias of Brisbane singer-songwriter Joe Agius — will release his debut EP, ‘Wherever I Am’, on March 5, 2021.

To celebrate the announcement, Agius has shared the EP’s first single, ‘Back Into Your Arms’. The track is produced by Jorge Albrecht and features singer-songwriter Hatchie. Agius frequently collaborates with Hatchie, a fellow Brisbanite, performing keyboards and guitars for her when not working on his own material.

‘Back Into Your Arms’ arrives with an accompanying music video, directed by Agius. Watch it below:

“I originally started writing ‘Back Into Your Arms’ as a possible song for Hatchie last year, but enjoyed singing it too much myself and decided to make it my own,” RINSE said in a press release.

“[Hatchie’s] vocals sounded so great accompanying mine on the demo we decided it would be a perfect opportunity to make her an official feature, since we both loved the song so much.”

Agius revealed that the difficulties imposed by the coronavirus pandemic inspired the song’s lyrics.

“I finished the lyrics earlier this year after watching a lot of my friends’ struggle to maintain long-distance relationships through the pressures brought on by COVID-19 and the past year,” he said.

“Each verse is from a different person’s view during different stages of a relationship, while the choruses fantasise about the idea that just being in each other’s arms is enough to make it work.”

‘Back Into Your Arms’ is RINSE’s third original single of the year, following on from ‘Trust In Me’ and his debut track ‘Tell Me Tell Me Tell Me’.