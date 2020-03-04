Rinse, the solo project of Brisbane musician Joe Agius, has released his first single, ‘Tell Me Tell Me Tell Me’.

Agius is a member of The Creases and also produces, co-writes and performs with dream pop singer Hatchie. The new single, he said in a press release, “sonically… ​sits in the middle of a lot of the music I have been recording and for that reason feels like the right place to begin.”

‘Tell Me Tell Me Tell Me’ was released with an official video shot by Nick Maguire. It features Hatchie’s Harriette Pilbeam and Ritchie Daniell on keys and drums respectively, with Babaganouj’s Charles Sale and Agius’ Creases bandmate Aimon Clark on guitar duties. Steve Kempnich of Morning Harvey rounds out the group on bass.

Watch the video for ‘Tell Me Tell Me Tell Me’ below:

Rinse, the press release stated, will feature a “rotating cast of collaborators and live members”. The project will make its live debut on Thursday, March 26 at Brisbane’s Black Bear Lodge. Tickets are available here.

Agius collaborated with fellow Brisbane native Hatchie, aka Harriette Pilbeam, on her debut album ‘Keepsake’, released in June 2019. He also appeared with Hatchie at this year’s Laneway Festival in Sydney.