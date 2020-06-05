Rinse shares kaleidoscopic new single and video ‘Trust In Me’

Brisbane artist Joe Agius – AKA Rinse – has shared new single ‘Trust In Me’. It’s a swirling, shoegaze-tinged kaleidoscope of a song in the same musical ballpark as Pale Saints or Echo and the Bunnymen.

The single also comes accompanied by a vibrant, lo-fi video, which you can check out below:

‘Trust In Me’ is Agius’ second offering under the Rinse moniker, after he launched the project with debut single ‘Tell Me Tell Me Tell Me’ back in March.

In addition to his nascent solo project, Agius is a member of The Creases. He’s also a frequent Hatchie collaborator, producing, co-writing and performing with the dream-pop artist.

Agius said writing the single was something of a self-imposed challenge, to see how he “could sonically build and tear down a wall of sound in a way that felt quite dance-y and pop”.

“Lyrically it’s about sleepless, middle-of-the-night fever dreams of anxiety and loneliness and needing somebody to pull you out of that feeling,” Agius explained.

Acknowledging the “difficult decision” of releasing music in the current climate, Agius has committed to giving all proceeds raised from the new single towards Free Her, an ongoing campaign that uses collected funds to release Aboriginal women from prison, and Black Rainbow, an Indigenous-owned not-for-profit social enterprise that advocates for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQI+ peoples.