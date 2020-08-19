RIPEminem trends on Twitter, but he’s still alive

Eminem’s fans were left worrying for the rapper last night after #RIPEminem began trending on Twitter.

Concerns for the rapper began on Tuesday evening (August 18) after one Twitter user, whose account has since been suspended, tweeted: “I have killed Eminem”.

The pioneering rap icon is very much alive and well, but it didn’t stop the hashtag from sparking immediate hysteria among his fans on Twitter.

One user wrote: “Why is #ripeminem trending he is alive stop doing this it’s 2020 aka the worst year of all time.”

Another said: “Saw #ripeminem and damn near had a fucking emotional breakdown.”

Why is #ripeminem trending he is alive stop doing this it’s 2020 aka the worst year of all time pic.twitter.com/GCdW8ddMhb — MoThaGod (@MoThaGod1) August 18, 2020

saw #ripeminem and damn near had a fucking emotional breakdown pic.twitter.com/UpdfOIIVtl — 𝕁𝕠𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕟 𝑫𝒖𝒌𝒆 Kᑕ (@Y0KE_) August 18, 2020

A third said: “BRUH I THOUGHT EMINEM ACTUALLY DIED CAUSE IT’S 2020 AND ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN BUT IT’S JUST YALL PLAYING TOO MUCH AGAIN #ripeminem.”

yall scared the shit out of me, fuck you #ripeminem #fuckyou — ☯•Mama Died•☯ (@MamaChina10) August 18, 2020

Saw #ripeminem trending. About had my ass a gotdamn heart attack. phew. Y'all just fuckin playin'! 🖕😂🖕 pic.twitter.com/MAinBfhNKK — xxDisturbedKay Youtube *Lets Collab*xx (@DisturbedKay) August 18, 2020

😩 yall play too much! Thank god its just a troll! #ripeminem — The Roots MIA (@RootsMia) August 18, 2020

Despite the brief scare, Eminem remains as active as ever – having joined forces with Kid Cudi on a new collaborative single called ‘The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady’ last month.

The timely effort from the pair sees Eminem referencing the COVID-19 pandemic and the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. At one point he says “fuck Drew Brees” – referencing the NFL quarterback who claimed that taking a knee disrespects the US flag.

In June, Eminem apologised to Diddy‘s Revolt TV after criticising them in a recently leaked verse. “I never meant for that verse to be heard, I was heated in the moment and thought better of it and decided to pull it back,” he explained.