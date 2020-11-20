RISE arts grants finally dispensed, Federal roadmap for return to live performance released

The Federal Government has announced $60million of the $75million Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) grant fund will finally begin to flow to the arts and entertainment sector – six months after they were first announced.

The grants of between $50,000 and almost $2million have been allocated to 115 different projects, from over 300 applicants who will learn the outcome of their application today (November 20).

The recipients span a variety of art forms, including music, theatre, visual arts, opera and musical theatre, circus, community arts, literature and more. The bulk of the money dispensed so far (71 per cent) has been given to small-to-medium sized organisations, with 21 per cent to regional areas.

Applications for RISE are still being taken until May 2021 – NME has contacted the office of Federal Arts MP Paul Fletcher to ask whether additional funds will be introduced to the RISE Fund, with only $15 million left.

The slow release of guidelines and money from the fund were criticised in August, after it was reported that none of the $250million stimulus package for the cultural sector had yet been spent.

A Federal roadmap for “reactivating live performance venues and events” in Australia has also been released today. The guidelines break up the return to live music into three steps, though it delegates decision-making on capacities to state jurisdictions. It projects an ultimate return to standing concerts only in outdoor and “mixed” performance spaces.

Festivals are also projected to make their return after the final step, with restrictions.