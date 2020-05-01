Rising rapper Hoodzy drops new single and video for ‘Hardcase’

New Zealand-Australian rapper Hoodzy has released her second single, ‘Hardcase’.

Receiving its premiere on triple j’s Home and Hosed last night (April 30), the accompanying music video for the single premiered today (May 1), featuring friends and collaborators including CG Fez, Becca Hatch, A.GIRL and Willstah.

Watch below.

“For my new single ‘Hardcase’ I wanted to come with something a little bit more saucy and I really just wanted to have fun with it”, the Perth-based rapper said in a press statement. “I also wanted to capture where I was at in that point of my journey and the people I had surrounding me.”

‘Hardcase’ was produced, mixed and mastered by i.amsolo, who has also worked with the likes of OneFour and B Wise.

At only 17 years old, Hoodzy recently signed to Forever Ever, the label owned and operated by hip hop legend Hau Latukefu. Her first single with the label, ‘The Land’ was released in February, and was made to showcase Aussie pride. “I just wanted everyone from all areas and postcodes to be able to rep’ where they’re from, and to ultimately be proud of where they came up,” Hoodzy said at the time of release.

‘Hardcase’ can be streamed and purchased now through regular music platforms.