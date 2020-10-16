Rising songwriter Andrew Cushin teams up with Noel Gallagher on new track ‘Where’s My Family Gone’

Rising songwriter Andrew Cushin has shared his new track ‘Where’s My Family Gone’, which sees him teaming up with Noel Gallagher. Check out the video exclusively on NME.

The Oasis icon produced the Geordie star’s latest effort and plays guitar on the track, after he was sent some of the singer’s earliest demos.

Speaking to NME, Cushin explained that his manager recorded live footage from an early gig and sent it to Noel – who subsequently lent his services to the upcoming singer.

The pair met for the first time at a recording studio in London, where they laid down the emotional track.

Describing his experience with Gallagher, Cushin said: “When Noel arrived, I was bricking it. He shook my hand and we just had a chat straight away. We spoke about our families and all his great times from the 90s and it instantly put me at ease.

“It meant that by the time I went in to do the first vocal and couple of chords, I just knew I was there to work. I thought ‘let’s just try and impress him and get it as good as it should be’.”

But Cushin admits that the studio time proved surreal, as he recorded the track in the presence of bonafide rock royalty.

“There was moments when I did have to pinch myself and think that’s Noel standing over that mixing desk, planning how the next drums should sound. It was a surreal experience but I cherished every moment of it,” he said.

Cushin, who is signed to Virgin Records, also revealed that Noel left him under no illusions about what it takes for success in the music industry.

“He told us to graft. I’m under no illusions that this song is going to change my life overnight, because that’s just not going to happen. It’s going to take time and I’m hoping to break through in the same way as Sam Fender and artists like that,” he said.

“He just said keep your head down, work hard and write write write. That’s what I’ll do. It was an incredible experience.”

Andrew Cushin’s ‘Where’s My Family Gone’ is out now.