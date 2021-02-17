Rita Ora announced for 2021 Mardi Gras Parade

British pop singer Rita Ora will lead the entertainment lineup for this year’s Mardi Gras Parade at the Sydney Cricket Ground on March 6.

Moving from its usual location of Oxford Street to the SCG, this year’s entertainment lineup will also include performances from the likes of G Flip, Montaigne and Electric Fields. A limited release of final tickets will go on sale today at 2pm AEDT.

It was announced back in November of last year that the 2021 Mardi Gras Parade would be moving to the SCG due to concerns around COVID-19.

Advertisement

“The Parade is such a special event for the community,” commented Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger in a statement today (February 17).

“It is a loud, proud and welcoming celebration of community spirit and connectedness.”

“The move to the SCG has presented us with a unique opportunity to add to the spectacle of the Parade with some truly awe-inspiring performances and we are thrilled to have a world-wide superstar in Rita Ora join this once-in-a-lifetime Parade. As always we have a few more surprises in store for the night, so keep an eye out.”

Ora is primarily in the country to appear on The Voice Australia as a coach, and recently completed a mandatory 14 days in hotel quarantine. The Federal Government was criticised by members of the Opposition earlier this month for allowing Ora into the country, despite the nation’s border closures.

G Flip, meanwhile, recently shared a remix of her mxmtoon collaboration ‘Queen’ by producer Touch Sensitive.

Advertisement

It was exclusively premiered via TikTok as part of a partnership with Mardi Gras, prior to its full release on streaming platforms last week.