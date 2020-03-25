David Frazer, festival director of The Riverboats Music Festival has just announced a brand-new livestream dubbed The Lounge Room Sessions, which will premiere tonight (March 25).

Each night, a performance will commence at 8pm, streamed live to The Lounge Room Session’s Facebook page.

The Lounge Room Session’s first five acts are listed below:

Matt Walker — Wednesday, March 25

Skyscraper Stan — Thursday (26)

Gabriella Cohen — Friday (27)

Matt Jow Gow — Saturday (28)

Jess Locke — Sunday (29)

While performances will be free for all viewers, donation links will be provided on each live stream. All proceeds raised through the session will be paid directly to performers on the night.

“It has absolutely broken our hearts to see the impact this pandemic has had on so many in such a short space of time — and we’re only at the start of this nightmare,” David Frazer said to NME Australia today.

“We were one of the lucky ones — along with Port Fairy, Womadealide and Golden Plains, Riverboats was one of the last summer music festivals to not be affected by the crisis, and it’s staggering to think that we were all on-site five weeks ago and coronavirus was barely a topic of conversation. How quickly things can change.”

Frazer and his partner conjured up the idea for The Lounge Room Sessions only last week, which was immediately well-received by both artists and the public.

“Our festival wouldn’t exist if not for the hard work and incredible talent of Australia’s music community,” Frazer said.

“Last week my partner and I were sitting on the couch reading about our industry collapsing around us. We came up with the idea of a platform whereby artists who had performed at Riverboats over the last nine years could perform online at a specific time each night, with the audience invited to contribute directly to that artist. We wanted to get this up as soon as possible, so we launched The Lounge Room Sessions the next day. 48 hours later, we had 1000 followers and a backlog of artists wanting to perform.”

While Frazer still intends to host Riverboats Music Festival next year, he currently has his sights set on the arts and entertainment industry crisis.

“We have every intention of staging Riverboats next February — it’s our tenth anniversary. But our immediate focus is supporting our music community in any way we can. It’s going to be a bloody long year.”