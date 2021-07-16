Rivers Cuomo teases more details about Weezer’s four-album ‘Seasons’ project

Rivers Cuomo has teased more details about Weezer‘s upcoming four-album project, ‘Seasons’.

The band confirmed earlier this year plans to put out a monolithic four albums in 2022, which they’ve dubbed the ‘Seasons’ saga.

Each of the project’s albums is due to be released on the first day of every season next year, and will feature its own unique style. For example, one of the four records will be inspired by Elliot Smith. Another will be inspired by Weezer themselves.

Advertisement

Today (July 16), Weezer appeared on Good Morning America, and frontman Cuomo offered a few more details about ‘Seasons’.

“Spring is kind of like happy chill,” he said of the springtime LP. “And then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall.” He went on to add the aforementioned “Elliott Smith-style” album will be a “sad acoustic” release that will arrive for winter.

Elsewhere during their appearance on Good Morning America, Weezer delivered a performance of their recent song ‘Hero’. The track is taken from their most recent album, ‘Van Weezer’, which was released back in May. You can watch the performance below.

In a three-star review of ‘Van Weezer’, NME‘s Mark Beaumont wrote: “Gorgeous acoustic closer ‘Precious Metal Girl’ proves that Weezer are more effective when singing about metal, rather than trying to emulate it. There’s a stone-cold classic Weezer album hidden beneath the fretboard flam – let’s have a whip-round to get ‘Van Weezer’ an Albini remix.”

Weezer are also set to join Green Day and Fall Out Boy on the long-delayed Hella Mega Tour next year, with new dates for North America locked in last month, following the UK and European dates being rescheduled in April. Weezer and Green Day are also scheduled to perform at the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals next June.

Advertisement

Take a look at the new Hella Mega Tour dates below:

JUNE 2022

19 – Vienna, Ernst-Happel Stadion

21 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

22 – Groningen, Stadspark

24 – London, London Stadium

25 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium

27 – Dublin, Venue TBA

29 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

JULY 2022

2 – Paris, La Defense Arena

24 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

27 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

29 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

31 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

AUGUST 2022

01 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

04 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field

05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

10 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

13 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

17 – Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium

19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park

23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

25 – Denver, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

27 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle park

29 – San Diego, CA @ PetCo Park

SEPTEMBER 2022

01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

06 – Seattle, WA @ T Mobile Park