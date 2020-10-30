Riz Ahmed shares new track ‘Once Kings’ and announces livestream show

Riz Ahmed has shared new track ‘Once Kings’, described by the London as the “most personal track” he has ever made.

Following on from his latest album ‘The Long Goodbye’, Ahmed’s latest track sees him exploring what really matters in life, and comes accompanied by a music video featuring clips from new movie ‘Mogul Mowgli’.

“This is the most personal track I have ever made, drawn from the same experiences that inspired the film Mogul Mowgli,” he explained.

“It’s about events forcing you to face what really matters; fame or family, success or spirituality, the pressure and desire to represent your people or the need to preserve your own health and well being. I think a lot of people can relate to this feeling of re-thinking their priorities, during this pandemic.”

Alongside the release of ‘Once Kings’, Ahmed has also announced a one-off livestream performance of ‘The Long Goodbye’ on December 19 – a companion piece to the live stage show that was commissioned by Manchester International Festival (MIF) and Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), which was due to premiere in Manchester in March 2020 before COVID-19 led to its postponement.

The Long Goodbye will be streamed online on Saturday 19 December 2020 (time TBA). Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday December 1.

In a four-star review, NME hailed ‘The Long Goodbye‘ for providing “vitral, vitriolic dispatches on Brexit Britain.”

“It takes an unconventional approach, but the ‘The Long Goodbye’ manages to distill complex topics with fervour,” NME wrote.

“Accompanied by a short film of the same name, the project’s underlying fury a rallying cry against the growing racism facing people of colour.”