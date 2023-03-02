Korean rail employee reportedly accessed personal information of RM from BTS nearly 20 times over three years

Big Hit Entertainment has issued a statement following reports that an employee of the Korail transport system had accessed RM’s personal information nearly 20 times over the course of three years.

On March 1, SBS reported that a Korail employee, referred to only as A, had accessed RM’s personal information – including his mobile number, address and more – 18 times and had helped their friend book a train seat close to the BTS leader.

The employee reportedly said of their actions: “I simply looked at it because I was curious. I am reflecting on my mistakes.”

Korail, or Korea Railroad Corporation, said that the employee was in charge of IT development and had the authority to access customer’s personal data, reported the Korea Times. The employee first accessed RM’s personal details in 2019, and Korail has said it has not yet confirmed whether they leaked RM’s information to others.

BTS’s agency Big Hit has issued a statement saying it will verify the details and severity of the matter and that it will “take the necessary steps to protect” RM and other artists on its roster, per Koreaboo.

While RM has not commented on the matter, according to Koreaboo he did share a screengrab of a news report via a now-expired Instagram Story, reacting with the following symbols ^^;;, or a nervous smile emoji.

According to the Korea Times, Korail was notified that the employee told a colleague they were able to see RM in person after checking his travel details and subsequently carried out an internal audit. The employee has reportedly been removed from their position, with Korail taking steps towards further disciplinary action.

In January, RM suffered another invasion of privacy after Korean media outlets reported on a visit he made to a Buddhist temple in his own personal capacity. “Didn’t expect an article about it,” RM remarked on Instagram following the media reports, which revealed details of conversations he had with the chief monk of Hwaeomsa Temple on Mount Jirisan about his impending military enlistment and a charitable donation he had made to a children’s relief organisation run by the monk.

“Next time, I’ll make a quiet visit to a different temple,” the K-pop idol added.